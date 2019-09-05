Intel's Vulkan Driver Now Hooks Into DriConf For Driver Settings/Workarounds
7 September 2019
Intel's "ANV" Vulkan Linux driver has now hooked into the DriConf infrastructure for handling driver tunables and workarounds.

DriConf is the common infrastructure for Mesa drivers that are used for applying application specific workarounds based upon the executable name as well as handling different options to expose to users through configuration files or a few basic graphical configuration utilities like the ADriConf user interface. DriConf originates back during the Mesa OpenGL days but has been extended to handle Vulkan drivers as well.

As of Friday afternoon, the Intel Vulkan driver hooks into DriConf.

That was followed up by adding a toggle for vk_x11_override_min_image_count behavior. That was followed by adding a generic override for when running gfxbench.

At this point there aren't any other DriConf settings exposed with this Intel Vulkan driver but likely in time more options/workarounds will come through this Mesa infrastructure.
