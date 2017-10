Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Patches For Cross-Stage Link Optimizations

Jason Ekstrand has sent out a set of 21 patches this weekend for their "ANV" open-source Vulkan driver to support cross-stage optimizations.This code also reuses some of the i965 OpenGL driver's cross-stage NIR linking code and makes other improvements to their pipeline code.There aren't solid benchmark numbers yet for this cross-stage optimization code but it appears to help at least one Vulkan demo with around a two percent performance improvement.More details via this patch series . Great to see Intel's continued Vulkan driver optimizations with every bit counting, especially recently with many patches having been coming through for an assortment of micro-optimizations. It will be interesting to see where ANV is at by the Mesa 18.0 release early next year.