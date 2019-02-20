Intel Wires VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable Into Their Vulkan Driver, Helping DXVK

Intel's open-source ANV Vulkan driver now supports the VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable that was designed in part to help the DXVK project for mapping Direct3D atop of the Vulkan API.
VK_EXT_depth_clip_enable was introduced as part of yesterday's Vulkan 1.1.101 update. This extension allows the user to explicitly control the clipping behavior of the Vulkan driver, rather than being implicitly controlled. This was done to align with the assumption from Direct3D that depth clipping is always enabled but can be toggled. Philip Rebohle of DXVK, CodeWeavers, and the usual GPU vendors are behind this extension.
As of today already, Intel's Vulkan Linux driver supports this extension for Mesa 19.1.
