Intel Working On A VirtIO DMA-BUF Driver For Multi-GPUs, Virtualized Environments
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 February 2021 at 05:32 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel engineers have been working on "Vdmabuf" as a VirtIO-based DMA-BUF driver for the Linux kernel. This driver is intended for their growing multi-GPU use-cases and also in cases of GPU virtualization where wanting to transfer contents seamlessly to the host for display purposes.

The virtual DMA-BUF driver has been flying under a "request for comments" flag and will certainly become important with Intel's growing discrete GPU efforts and GPU virtualization not only for desktop users but also in the servers/cloud for copy-free buffer sharing.

The patch cover letter sums up this new driver well:
The Virtual Dmabuf or Virtio based Dmabuf (Vdmabuf) driver can be used to "transfer" a page-backed dmabuf created in the Guest to the Host without making any copies. This is mostly accomplished by recreating the dmabuf on the Host using the PFNs and other meta-data shared by the guest. A use-case where this driver would be a good fit is a multi-GPU system (perhaps one discrete and one integrated) where one of the GPUs does not have access to the display/connectors/outputs. This could be an embedded system design decision or a restriction made at the firmware/BIOS level or perhaps the device is setup in UPT (Universal Passthrough) mode. When such a GPU is passthrough'd to a Guest OS, this driver can help in transferring the scanout buffer(s) (rendered using the native rendering stack) to the Host for the purpose of displaying them. Or, quite simply, this driver can be used to transfer a dmabuf created by an application running on the Guest to another application running on the Host.

For now this Vdmabuf driver is under review on dri-devel.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's Open-Source Embree Ray-Tracing Library Wins An Academy Award
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
Intel Graphics Driver Low-Latency Scheduling Revived For A Smoother UX
Intel's Open-Source Compute Stack Continues Work Towards Multi-GPU Support
Intel Publishes Initial Linux Driver Patches For New "Display13"
Linux Kernel Orphans Itanium Support, Linus Torvalds Acknowledges Its Death
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 21.04 Will Try To Use Wayland By Default
GNOME 40 Alpha Released
GNU C Library 2.33 Should Be Out Soon - And It's Very Exciting Due To "HWCAPS"
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
GNOME Shell Merges Its New Horizontal Workspaces
Intel Announces Iris Xe Desktop Graphics For OEMs
Linux Kernel Orphans Itanium Support, Linus Torvalds Acknowledges Its Death
Mozilla Firefox 85.0 Now Available As First 2021 Release