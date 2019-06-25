Intel UMWAIT Support Queued For Linux 5.3 - New Feature For Tremont Cores
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 June 2019 at 05:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Adding to the growing list of features for the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel is now Intel UMWAIT support for better power-savings.

UMWAIT is a new feature for Intel Tremont CPUs cores. UMWAIT can help enhance power savings during idle periods with "user mode wait" functionality. UMWAIT allows for monitoring a range of addresses in a lightweight power/performance state or an enhanced mode that can still help with conserving power but less so in order to offer lower latencies. UMWAIT is intended to be used as an alternative to kernel spinloops when needing to wait/sleep for short periods of time when the system is idle.

After going through several rounds of review, the kernel enablement for UMWAIT is now queued ahead of next month's Linux 5.3 merge window. The code is within x86/cpu. As part of this work are new sysfs interfaces around umwait_control for controlling the UMWAIT C0.2 state and controlling the maximum UMWAIT time that the CPU can reside in C0.1/C0.2 states.

Tremont is Intel's 10nm successor to Goldmont Plus intended for low-power devices.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Graphics Driver Ready For HDR Support In Linux 5.3, Other Last-Minute Features
Intel Developing "Data Parallel C++" As Part Of OneAPI Initiative
PowerCap/RAPL Code To Support Icelake Desktop / X / Xeon D With Linux 5.3
Linux 5.3 Could Finally See FSGSBASE - Performance Improvements Back To Ivybridge
Intel 19.23.13131 OpenCL NEO Stack Adds Comet Lake Support
It's Becoming Possible To Soft-Disable Intel ME 12 On Newer Motherboards
Popular News This Week
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan