Intel Tremont CPU Support Added To LLVM's Clang Compiler
Earlier this month Intel ISA documentation pointed to a new CPU micro-architecture codenamed "Tremont", we've seen a few kernel patches also referencing Intel Tremont, and now there is Tremont microarchitecture support for LLVM's Clang compiler.

Intel hasn't officially announced "Tremont" yet, but all indications point to it being the successor to Goldmont / Goldmont Plus for succeeding the Atom / Celeron / Pentium Silver CPUs that were part of the "Gemini Lake" platform that launched at the end of last year. The Tremont CPU abilities are roughly in line with what's expected from Intel Icelake on the desktop side, expected out in 2019.

The Clang patch spotted tonight reaffirms Tremont being the latest *mont CPU update with new CPU instruction set extensions like GFNI.

The patch is staged now in Clang Git master with plenty of time ahead of LLVM Clang 7.0 debuting towards the end of the year, which should be sufficient time for this compiler support to become more common with Tremont CPUs likely not shipping until next year.
