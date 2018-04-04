New Intel ISA Document Notes New "Tremont" CPU
Intel published new ISA documentation today where the "Tremont" architecture is a major addition to this documentation update.

Tremont is a loosely-detailed next-generation Intel CPU. We've seen it appear in recent weeks in kernel patches and now in this new instruction set update.

Given the "-mont" postfix, it's presumably a successor to the Goldmont Plus architecture. Goldmont Plus, of course, being the Atom / Celeron / Pentium Silver CPUs as part of the Gemini Lake platform that launched at the end of 2017.


The instruction set features of Tremont as outlined in the instruction set documentation put it roughly in line with Intel's Icelake CPUs on the desktop/server front, including some instructions we haven't seen documented previously.

The latest documentation can be viewed here.
