Intel Tiger Lake Support Added To The LLVM Clang 10 Compiler

We have seen Intel's compiler gurus contributing new enablement patches for Tiger Lake support with GCC 10 due out next year while now they have also landed their initial Tiger Lake support into the LLVM Clang 10 code compiler also due out in H1'2020.
With the newest LLVM/Clang compiler code as of overnight, -march=tigerlake is now supported for targeting this Icelake successor to be manufactured on a 10nm+ process.
Tiger Lake uses the Willow Cove core and over Icelake adds AVX-512 VP2INTERSECT, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B, and SHSTK instruction set extensions -- at least for what's been publicly documented so far.
Kudos to Intel's software team for continuing to contribute their compiler enablement patches well in advance of the processor launches. In recent weeks we've also seen Intel's graphics team send out their initial Tigerlake/Gen12 graphics support code among other Linux enablement work for Tiger Lake.
