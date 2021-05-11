Intel Launches 11th Gen Core H-Series "Tiger Lake H"

Intel today is announcing their 11th Gen Core H-Series "Tiger Lake H" mobile processors that features SKUs clocking up to a 5.0GHz turbo frequency and twenty lanes of PCI Express Gen 4.Intel Tiger Lake H built atop the Willow Cove Cores features up to a 5.0GHz turbo clock (TBM3) clock speed, overclocking support for some SKUs, twenty lanes of PCI Express 4.0 and up to 44 platform PCIe lands, Xe Graphics support up to 32 execution units, Thunderbolt 4, and WiFi 6E.

Intel's top-end Core i9 11980HK model is reported by the company to outperform AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX by 11% to 26% in various (Windows) games.

The Core i9 11980HK is an eight core / sixteen thread part with 2.6GHz base clock frequency and 5.0GHz single/dual-core turbo frequency. The max all-core turbo frequency is 4.5GHz for this 45 Watt TDP part.

The included slides cover all of the other interesting technical details.

Intel did talk up their supply capabilities so it does sound like there should be fairly robust availability of Tiger Lake H laptops in the marketplace.

That's all for now. No word yet if/when we will be able to deliver any Tiger Lake H Linux tests. To no surprise, there wasn't any mention of Linux during the briefings but given Intel's history and what we have seen from Tiger Lake already, the Linux support should be in good standing aside from the occasional quirky laptops and issues there.