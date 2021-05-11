Intel Launches 11th Gen Core H-Series "Tiger Lake H"
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 May 2021 at 07:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel today is announcing their 11th Gen Core H-Series "Tiger Lake H" mobile processors that features SKUs clocking up to a 5.0GHz turbo frequency and twenty lanes of PCI Express Gen 4.

Intel Tiger Lake H built atop the Willow Cove Cores features up to a 5.0GHz turbo clock (TBM3) clock speed, overclocking support for some SKUs, twenty lanes of PCI Express 4.0 and up to 44 platform PCIe lands, Xe Graphics support up to 32 execution units, Thunderbolt 4, and WiFi 6E.


Intel's top-end Core i9 11980HK model is reported by the company to outperform AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX by 11% to 26% in various (Windows) games.


The Core i9 11980HK is an eight core / sixteen thread part with 2.6GHz base clock frequency and 5.0GHz single/dual-core turbo frequency. The max all-core turbo frequency is 4.5GHz for this 45 Watt TDP part.


The included slides cover all of the other interesting technical details.


Intel did talk up their supply capabilities so it does sound like there should be fairly robust availability of Tiger Lake H laptops in the marketplace.


That's all for now. No word yet if/when we will be able to deliver any Tiger Lake H Linux tests. To no surprise, there wasn't any mention of Linux during the briefings but given Intel's history and what we have seen from Tiger Lake already, the Linux support should be in good standing aside from the occasional quirky laptops and issues there.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.13 Merges Support For Intel DG1 Graphics Platform Monitoring / Telemetry
Intel Posts Nearly 100 Patches For GuC Submission, Works To Integrate DRM Scheduler
Linux 5.13 Adds An Intel Cooling Driver To Downclock Your CPU At A Lower Threshold
Intel Explores Write Protecting Page Tables Using Upcoming PKS Feature
Intel's Linux Vulkan Driver Adds Fragment Shading Rate Support
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Jumps From v0.14.1 To v15.0 To Signify Its Maturity, Stabilizing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Mesa 21.x Seems To Muck Up Gamers' Trust Factor For Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers