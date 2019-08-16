Intel Volleys Another Batch Of Tiger Lake "Gen 12" Graphics Code

While it remains to be seen if Tiger Lake will be able to ship on time in 2020 as the Icelake successor, the "Gen 12" Xe Graphics continue to be worked on with the company's open-source Linux graphics driver.
At the end of June Intel sent out the very preliminary open-source Linux graphics driver changes for Tiger Lake that is coming with "Gen 12" graphics compared to Gen 11 with Icelake. Though so far at least there hasn't been too many changes to the driver side while today a third round of Tiger Lake enablement patches were sent out.
Adding to the code set to debut in the upcoming Linux 5.4 cycle with this early alpha support for Tiger Lake is a lot more functionality now wired up correctly. Today's round of 39 patches include more work on Panel Self Refresh, various workarounds for the hardware, DisplayPort training, perf subsystem integration for hardware performance counters, media compression bits, and format modifier changes.
These 39 patches today add another ~2k lines of code for Tiger Lake enablement within the i915 Linux kernel driver.
