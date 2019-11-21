Open-Source Intel TXT Support Published For Coreboot

Thanks to work done by 9elements Cyber Security for an unnamed client, there is now working open-source Intel TXT support for Coreboot with the patches under review for upstream inclusion.
This is the culmination of work that started months ago for getting Intel Trusted Execution Technology working with Coreboot. Intel TXT offers authenticity capabilities for the platform, extending the trust to the operating system, and other security features built around TPM and crypto functionality.
Philipp Deppenwiese of 9elements announced today, "Finally after six month of development and testing we can release our last part of the Intel TXT support that we did for a customer. Now where we have everything open-source and documented it will lead to better understanding and integration for Intel platform security features."
The Intel TXT support is working for Facebook's Watson and OCP Wedge100s platforms, so it wouldn't be too surprising if Facebook was the unnamed customer allowing this open-source TXT support to happen.
More details in the Coreboot review of the feature.
