Intel Working On TTM Integration For Discrete vRAM Management
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 May 2021 at 06:05 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
More than a decade ago when the open-source graphics driver stack was being modernized with kernel mode-setting and better handling the stack for OpenGL, composited desktops and the like, TTM (Translation Table Maps) was born for managing GPU video RAM by the kernel Direct Rendering Manager drivers. While Intel initially expressed interest in TTM, they ultimately decided to create GEM as the Graphics Execution Manager for handling their video memory management needs. Now in 2021 with Intel aggressively pursuing discrete graphics, they are working on TTM support.

While TTM has been adopted by the AMD Radeon kernel drivers, Nouveau, and other DRM drivers, Intel ended up developing GEM as a different manager that took lessons learned from TTM while adapted to their driver design and graphics hardware at the time. GEM has been working out well for their driver and just having to deal with integrated graphics to date, but now with discrete graphics at play, they are working on TTM integration.

Thomas Hellström of Intel's open-source team posted the initial patch series working to move discrete memory management from GEM to TTM. While as part of their initial discrete GPU bring-up they were working on GEM local memory support, it seems they are now all-in on going for TTM for their discrete vRAM management.

With the current patches the TTM code is used for management and eviction of the local memory region but the patches do note work is underway to support system memory too. Further patches are expected to provide more TTM-based functionality to the Intel kernel graphics driver.

See this patch series for the initial TTM bits for the Intel driver.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Seeks More Comments From Developers On Key Locker Implementation For Linux
Intel Posts Latest Linux Patches For Reporting Per-Client GPU/Media Engine Utilization
Intel Launches 11th Gen Core H-Series "Tiger Lake H"
Linux 5.13 Merges Support For Intel DG1 Graphics Platform Monitoring / Telemetry
Intel Posts Nearly 100 Patches For GuC Submission, Works To Integrate DRM Scheduler
Linux 5.13 Adds An Intel Cooling Driver To Downclock Your CPU At A Lower Threshold
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued
The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
AV1 Decoder dav1d Lands 10-bit AVX2 Assembly For Big Speed-Up, Thanks Facebook + Netflix
AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
LibreOffice Adds A Command Popup / HUD, Inspired By Half-Decade Old Microsoft Office Feature
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
AMD Publishes Radeon Rays 4.1 As Open-Source
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development