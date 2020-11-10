Coming as a late addition to the Linux 5.10 kernel is Thunderbolt support for Tiger Lake H.
With Linux 5.8 was Tiger Lake support for Thunderbolt/USB4 but for Tiger Lake H the PCI IDs are only set to be merged today with the Linux 5.10 cycle.
The higher-performing Tiger Lake H notebook processor is said to be coming with up to eight cores / sixteen threads and 35 / 45 Watt variants.
While new features for the kernel are not normally accepted past the merge window, Tiger Lake U/LP already laid out the Thunderbolt support with the Tiger Lake H just needing new PCI IDs added as it's the same controller with just different identification. With that not risking regressions for existing hardware support, new IDs are normally allowed in past the merge window.
Seeing it make this cycle is important given Linux 5.10 is to be a Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel release. The rest of the Intel Tiger Lake H support for Linux appears to be in order as well.
The Tiger Lake H Thunderbolt support was sent in today as part of USB/Thunderbolt fixes. This pull should land prior to the Linux 5.10-rc4 kernel release this evening.
