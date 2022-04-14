The State Of Open-Source Firmware / Coreboot On Intel Tiger Lake
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 April 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The folks at open-source firmware consulting firm 3mdeb have published a new blog post outlining the current state of open-source firmware on Intel Tiger Lake platforms.

3mdeb used Intel's Reference Validation Platform (RVP) for evaluating the open-source firmware state on Tiger Lake, including the state of Coreboot on the platform. Of course, that's just an internal Intel test platform and not something that end-users can easily procure. Unfortunately when it comes to retail Intel platforms supporting Coreboot / open-source firmware, there isn't many options out there besides the likes of various Google Chromebooks. There is also still the matter of Intel's Firmware Support Package (FSP) being a binary blob.


Sadly it's still difficult finding Coreboot ports for readily available Tiger Lake platforms.


In any event those wanting to learn a bit more about open-source firmware possibilities on Intel Tiger Lake can see the 3mdeb blog for details.

Likely of interest to more end-users/readers is the work announced this week also being carried out by 3mdeb and that is for porting Coreboot to a retail Alder Lake platform. The 3mdeb engineers are working on bringing Coreboot / open-source firmware to the MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi DDR4 motherboard that's readily available in retail channels. There still is the matter of the FSP blob, but at least this is a path for end-users/enthusiasts to actually get Coreboot up and running on a modern/current-generation desktop platform.
