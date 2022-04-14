The State Of Open-Source Firmware / Coreboot On Intel Tiger Lake

The folks at open-source firmware consulting firm 3mdeb have published a new blog post outlining the current state of open-source firmware on Intel Tiger Lake platforms.3mdeb used Intel's Reference Validation Platform (RVP) for evaluating the open-source firmware state on Tiger Lake, including the state of Coreboot on the platform. Of course, that's just an internal Intel test platform and not something that end-users can easily procure. Unfortunately when it comes to retail Intel platforms supporting Coreboot / open-source firmware, there isn't many options out there besides the likes of various Google Chromebooks. There is also still the matter of Intel's Firmware Support Package (FSP) being a binary blob.



Sadly it's still difficult finding Coreboot ports for readily available Tiger Lake platforms.