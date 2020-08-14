Intel Details TDX To Better Protect Virtual Machines
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 August 2020 at 02:06 PM EDT.
Intel has published a whitepaper on their new TDX "Trust Domain Extensions" technology for better securing virtual machines.

Intel TDX is designed to isolate virtual machines from the VMM/hypervisor and other non-VMM system software on the platform. TDX is also able to protect the VMs from some forms of hardware attacks. Intel TDX will be coming with a future CPU generation but so far Intel has not detailed what generation or the timing of such support.

Intel TDX adds a secure-arbitration mode, makes use of memory encryption and the existing MKTME, and other functionality.


Details are a bit light as Intel hasn't yet published the Trust Domain Extensions specification or any Linux bring-up code but at the moment is just this Intel whitepaper on TDX.
