Intel Details TDX To Better Protect Virtual Machines

Intel TDX is designed to isolate virtual machines from the VMM/hypervisor and other non-VMM system software on the platform. TDX is also able to protect the VMs from some forms of hardware attacks. Intel TDX will be coming with a future CPU generation but so far Intel has not detailed what generation or the timing of such support.
Intel TDX adds a secure-arbitration mode, makes use of memory encryption and the existing MKTME, and other functionality.
Details are a bit light as Intel hasn't yet published the Trust Domain Extensions specification or any Linux bring-up code but at the moment is just this Intel whitepaper on TDX.