Intel Rolls Out The Stratix 10 FPGA With HBM2 Memory

Intel has announced the first FPGA product that makes use of High Bandwidth Memory 2 (HBM2) for extreme HPC performance.The Stratix 10 FPGA is now shipping as the first FPGA product using HBM2 memory for offering "up to 10 times the memory bandwidth" compared to an FPGA with DDR memory. The Stratix 10 MX is designed for high-performance computing workloads, data centers, and network functions virtualization.The HBM2 memory on the Stratix 10 MX FPGA is designed to provide bandwidth of 512GB/s, The Stratix 10 family is manufactured on a 14nm FinFET process and there's also the Stratix 10 GX FPGA with 28G transceivers or the Stratix 10 SX FPGA with a quad-core ARM processor.

