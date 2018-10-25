Intel's Guide To Achieving S0ix Low-Power States On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 October 2018 at 08:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Modern Intel SoCs support S0ix low-power states during idle periods, which are sub-states of ACPI S0 that increase power-savings while supporting an instant-on experience for providing lower latency than ACPI S3.

Intel's 01.org open-source portal has published a guide to utilizing Intel S0ix power states on Linux with supported SoCs and how to debug power issues around this low-power idle state where parts of the SoC are turned off when not in use.

It's possible to find out if your Intel system supports the low-power S0 Idle by looking at an ACPI dump of the system, enabling suspend-to-idle S0ix via a sysfs interface, and other possible tweaks. When using the newer Linux 4.17+ kernels there are also various power savings improvements around Display-OFF, SATA, and Thunderbolt.

See this 01.org guide if you want to learn more about S0ix power-savings on Linux.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's IWD Linux Wireless Daemon Out With Version 0.10
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
Intel DRM Linux Driver Working On DisplayPort Forward Error Correction
Experimental Patches For Using SIMD32 Fragment Shaders With Intel's Linux Driver
Intel's Vulkan Driver Is Working On A NIR Cache
Intel Whiskey Lake Support Formally Added To Mesa 18.3
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure