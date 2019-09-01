Intel Releasing FSP For Xeon Scalable Skylake-SP For Coreboot Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 September 2019 at 06:16 AM EDT.
Intel in cooperation with Facebook have announced they are releasing a Firmware Support Package (FSP) to allow Xeon Scalable "Skylake-SP" to boot with Coreboot.

From the latest Open Compute Project event, Intel announced the FSP server package for Xeon Scalable to boot with Coreboot.

The initial motherboard target appears to be Facebook's dual-socket Tioga Pass 2U OCP platform. A next-generation Intel platform in 1/2/8 socket counts for "2020+" is also said to be in planning with a newer Intel FSP.

For now, and based upon limited information, this Xeon Scalable FSP support appears to be limited to Skylake and not the current-generation Cascadelake processors. There also didn't appear to be anything new out of the OCP event on when Intel may be open-sourcing their FSP, but regardless it's exciting to see more modern x86_64 platforms beginning to work with Coreboot. Now let's hope AMD can do a timely play with their AGESA open effort.
