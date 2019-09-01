Intel Releasing FSP For Xeon Scalable Skylake-SP For Coreboot Support

From the latest Open Compute Project event, Intel announced the FSP server package for Xeon Scalable to boot with Coreboot.
@IntelOpenSource announces #Intel FSP server package for scalable Xeon platforms at @OpenComputePrj Regional Summit last week. Intel server FSP runs on @coreboot_org for Skylake SP platforms!! pic.twitter.com/uVdyVKuQvx— Zaolin (@_zaolin_) September 30, 2019
The initial motherboard target appears to be Facebook's dual-socket Tioga Pass 2U OCP platform. A next-generation Intel platform in 1/2/8 socket counts for "2020+" is also said to be in planning with a newer Intel FSP.
For now, and based upon limited information, this Xeon Scalable FSP support appears to be limited to Skylake and not the current-generation Cascadelake processors. There also didn't appear to be anything new out of the OCP event on when Intel may be open-sourcing their FSP, but regardless it's exciting to see more modern x86_64 platforms beginning to work with Coreboot. Now let's hope AMD can do a timely play with their AGESA open effort.