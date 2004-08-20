Intel Publishes 18 New Security Advisories For 52 Vulnerabilities
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 August 2020 at 02:16 PM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL --
It is Intel's August 2020 disclosure day with 18 new advisories being issued for covering 52 vulnerabilities.

Intel engineers uncovered around half of those 52 vulnerabilities internally while the rest were found by external security researchers. Still digging through all of the Intel security advisories for the day but some of them include:

- Security vulnerabilities in select Intel Server Boards, Server Systems and Compute Modules that could allow privilege escalation or denial of service. Firmware updates are needed for mitigation to these 9.6 ranked CVSS "critical" vulnerabilities.

- A Thunderbolt controller advisory though at the moment the details are not loading/published.

- A security vulnerability in the Intel SSD Data Center Tool that could allow privilege escalation.

- A firmware-based privilege escalation vulnerability impacting some Intel NUCs.

- Potential privilege escalation or denial of service within Intel Graphics Drivers on Windows.

The Intel Security Center contains all the public details on these new advisories. Intel says they are not aware of any real-world attacks out of these new vulnerabilities at this time.
4 Comments
Related News
Intel Adds Capability To Linux 5.9 For NVDIMM Firmware Updates Without Reboots
Intel Emmitsburg Support Begins Appearing In Linux 5.9
Intel Compute Runtime Preparing For The Upcoming oneAPI Level Zero 1.0
Intel Workaround For Graphics Driver Regression: "The Platform Problem Going Crazy"
Intel Tiger Lake OpenCL Support On Linux Now Considered Production Ready
Intel's Open-Source H.265/HEVC Encoder Sees First Release Of 2020
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Linux 5.8 Released With AMD Energy Driver, F2FS LZO-RLE, IBM POWER10 Booting
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell