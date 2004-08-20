Intel Publishes 18 New Security Advisories For 52 Vulnerabilities

Intel engineers uncovered around half of those 52 vulnerabilities internally while the rest were found by external security researchers. Still digging through all of the Intel security advisories for the day but some of them include:
- Security vulnerabilities in select Intel Server Boards, Server Systems and Compute Modules that could allow privilege escalation or denial of service. Firmware updates are needed for mitigation to these 9.6 ranked CVSS "critical" vulnerabilities.
- A Thunderbolt controller advisory though at the moment the details are not loading/published.
- A security vulnerability in the Intel SSD Data Center Tool that could allow privilege escalation.
- A firmware-based privilege escalation vulnerability impacting some Intel NUCs.
- Potential privilege escalation or denial of service within Intel Graphics Drivers on Windows.
The Intel Security Center contains all the public details on these new advisories. Intel says they are not aware of any real-world attacks out of these new vulnerabilities at this time.