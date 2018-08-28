Intel To Develop Safety-Critical Linux OS Distribution
28 August 2018
Imad Sousou of Intel's Open-Source Technology Center has announced their plans to develop a safety-critical Linux distribution. This Linux distribution will be geared for running on safety-compliant solutions from autonomous vehicles to drones and more.

The project is being called the Intel Safety Critical Project for Linux OS. Imad explains of its efforts, "This project will help manufacturers of autonomous and safety critical systems move from a system that sometimes requires thousands of microcontrollers and electronic control units, to one that takes advantage of the power, performance, and safety of a multicore solution."

They are not starting from scratch in developing the Intel Safety Critical Project for Linux OS but rather will be basing this new software platform off of their existing rolling-release Clear Linux distribution. So not only will this safety-critical Linux distribution be fast, but it should also be super fast given its lineage to Clear Linux and being well optimized for modern x86-64 hardware platforms.

Imad shared his beliefs behind this new open-source effort via a blog post on 01.org. The new OS is being hosted at least for now via clearlinux.org/safe.
