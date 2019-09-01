Intel SYCL Compiler + Runtimes 2019-09 Released
25 September 2019
Moving towards their oneAPI beta release next quarter, the Intel developers are as busy as ever advancing their LLVM-based SYCL compiler and run-times for Windows and Linux.

Out this morning is the SYCL Compiler and Runtimes 2019-09 release for this compiler to allow OpenCL offloading to accelerators like Intel GPUs and FPGAs. New to this release are supporting some CL/SYCL FPGA extensions, support for dumping the SYCL task graph to JSON, a long list of other SYCL/OpenCL improvements, and a wide range of bug fixes.

Those interested in Intel's SYCL ambitions for open-source, single-source C++ programming can learn more about this month's official release via their GitHub site.
