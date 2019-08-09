Intel's open-source SVT video encoder team today released a new feature update to their HEVC/H.265 open-source video encoder.
SVT-HEVC 1.4.0 is the new release and with it being several months since the previous release, it does come with a number of new features. SVT-HEVC 1.4 brings Video Buffering Verifier functionality, Y4M file support, a GStreamer plug-in, support for more color formats, High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, improved thread shutdown handling, and a wide variety of bug fixes.
Those wishing to learn more about this very speedy open-source H.265/HEVC video encoder can do so via GitHub.
