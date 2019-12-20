SVT-AV1 0.8 Brings More AVX2/AVX-512 Optimizations, Multi-Threaded Decode Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 December 2019
Intel's Scalable Video Technology SVT-AV1 video encoder/decoder for AV1 content has already been the speediest of the various solutions we have tried, but now a new release is available and it looks to be even faster for CPU-based AV1 video encode/decode.

SVT-AV1 has already employed various AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations while more of these Advanced Vector Extensions optimizations have arrived with this new SVT-AV1 0.8 release. SVT-AV1 0.8 also has new preset optimizations, a single-core execution memory optimization, auto-max partitioning support, multi-pass partitioning depth support, and other encode improvements.

SVT-AV1 0.8 also features AV1 decoder improvements including various clean-ups and optimizations but most notably has initial multi-threading support.

This new SVT-AV1 0.8 release is available from GitHub. I'll have out some new SVT-AV1 0.8 performance benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
