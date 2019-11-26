Intel's crew maintaining the Scalable Video Technology open-source video encoders on Monday issued a new pre-release of SVT-AV1 in an effort to further speed-up AV1 video encoding on CPUs.
With the SVT-AV1 0.7.5 pre-release, the encoder should run faster on modern Intel CPUs with adding additional AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations. However, they did not elaborate on the precise performance benefits to be expected from this additional Advanced Vector Extensions tuning.
SVT-AV1 0.7.5 also brings various 10-bit improvements, two-pass encoding support, palette prediction support, MCTS tiles support, 12-bit decode support, SuperRes decode support, and a variety of other enhancements to both the open-source AV1 encode and decode elements.
More details on this open-source Intel AV1 encoder/decoder initiative via the 0.7.5 changes on GitHub.
