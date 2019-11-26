Intel's SVT-AV1 0.7.5 Released With AVX2 + AVX-512 Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 26 November 2019 at 01:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's crew maintaining the Scalable Video Technology open-source video encoders on Monday issued a new pre-release of SVT-AV1 in an effort to further speed-up AV1 video encoding on CPUs.

With the SVT-AV1 0.7.5 pre-release, the encoder should run faster on modern Intel CPUs with adding additional AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations. However, they did not elaborate on the precise performance benefits to be expected from this additional Advanced Vector Extensions tuning.

SVT-AV1 0.7.5 also brings various 10-bit improvements, two-pass encoding support, palette prediction support, MCTS tiles support, 12-bit decode support, SuperRes decode support, and a variety of other enhancements to both the open-source AV1 encode and decode elements.

More details on this open-source Intel AV1 encoder/decoder initiative via the 0.7.5 changes on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel SVM Support Published For Linux - Another Step On The March To Xe GPUs
Intel's Open-Source Gallium3D Driver Achieves OpenGL 4.6 Conformance
Intel Graphics Compiler Update Adds 16-Bit Atomics For Tiger Lake, Other New Features
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
JCC Erratum Impact On Skylake Xeon Scalable Plus The Patched Assembler
Intel Iris Plus Ice Lake Graphics Run Great With Mesa 19.3's Gallium3D Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes