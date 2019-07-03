Intel SVT-AV1 0.6 Released With AV1 Decoding, SIMD Optimizations
3 July 2019
Intel's open-source developers working on their Scalable Video Technology video encoders (and decoders) on Tuesday released SVT-AV1 0.6 as their latest work on high-performance AV1 support using CPU-based encoding/decoding.

SVT-AV1 has been seeing remarkable progress on bettering its performance since Intel open-sourced the effort a few months back along with SVT-VP9 and SVT-HEVC. It was just in April that Intel then formally announced these encoders and acknowledged Netflix is among the customers planning to use them.

With SVT-AV1 0.6.0, there is initial AV1 decoding support, the ability to serve as a static library, adaptive QP scaling, support for tiles and 10-bit decoding, support for segmentation, various SIMD optimizations, and a number of other new features and fixes/improvements.

More details on SVT-AV1 0.6 can be found via GitHub.
