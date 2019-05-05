Intel Linux Patches Revised For SVA/SVM Virtualization
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 5 May 2019 at 08:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
Intel's patches for providing shared virtual address (SVA) support for IOMMU and VT-D in the Linux kernel have been revised.

The third revision to these Intel SVA/SVM virtualization patches were posted on Friday for review. However, given the timing it unfortunately will be too late to try to see it merged for the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.
Shared virtual address (SVA), a.k.a, Shared virtual memory (SVM) on Intel platforms allow address space sharing between device DMA and applications. SVA can reduce programming complexity and enhance security. This series is intended to enable SVA virtualization, i.e. shared guest application address space and physical device DMA address. Only IOMMU portion of the changes are included in this series. Additional support is needed in VFIO and QEMU (will be submitted separately) to complete this functionality.

Those wanting to learn more about this in-progress work for furthering Intel Linux virtualization can learn more via the patch cover letter.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
VMware Working On Emulated Coherent Graphics Memory - Needed For GL 4.4 / Vulkan
QEMU 4.0 Released With CPU Support Improvements, Faster Crypto, Monitor EDID
VIRTIO 1.1 Released With 2D Graphics Support, Evdev Input Device
Proxmox VE 5.4 Released With New Installation Bits, Powered By Debian 9.8 + Linux 4.15
LXD 3.12 Released With Cluster Improvements, Better CPU & GPU Reporting
Xen 4.12 Released With Better Security, Ability To Go HVM/PVH Or PV Only
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows