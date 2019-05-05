Intel Linux Patches Revised For SVA/SVM Virtualization

Intel's patches for providing shared virtual address (SVA) support for IOMMU and VT-D in the Linux kernel have been revised.
The third revision to these Intel SVA/SVM virtualization patches were posted on Friday for review. However, given the timing it unfortunately will be too late to try to see it merged for the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.
Shared virtual address (SVA), a.k.a, Shared virtual memory (SVM) on Intel platforms allow address space sharing between device DMA and applications. SVA can reduce programming complexity and enhance security. This series is intended to enable SVA virtualization, i.e. shared guest application address space and physical device DMA address. Only IOMMU portion of the changes are included in this series. Additional support is needed in VFIO and QEMU (will be submitted separately) to complete this functionality.
Those wanting to learn more about this in-progress work for furthering Intel Linux virtualization can learn more via the patch cover letter.
