With the Linux 5.3 kernel release this summer Intel enabled Speed Select Technology under Linux for this feature found on new Cascade Lake processors. The SST Linux tool has now seen some updated patches ahead of the forthcoming Linux 5.5 cycle.
Intel Speed Select Technology allows for optimizing the system's per-core performance configurations to prioritize select workloads but at a cost of lowering the performance envelope for other CPU cores. Linux 5.3 added support for these granular power/performance controls and ships with the intel-speed-select tool in-tree for configuring the per-core settings.
With patches sent out overnight, the Intel Speed Select code for Linux has several Cascadelake-N platform fixes, support for platforms with limited Intel SST support, an "auto mode", and other changes ultimately bringing the intel-speed-select utility to version 1.1.
Assuming no issues come up, the updated Intel Speed Select support will arrive at the end of November in the Linux 5.5 merge window.
