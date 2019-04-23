Intel continues working on its SPMD compiler as part of their SPIR-V translator running on the CPU and other efforts. ISPC is the Intel SPMD Program Compiler and at the end of last week reached its version 1.11 milestone for this C variant compiler designed for single program, multiple data programming.
With Friday's ISPC 1.11 release there is a new 256-bit AVX-512 target, the -O1 switch is now better optimizing for size, there is better debugging support at the -O0 optimization level, and other improvements.
ISPC 1.11 is based on a patched LLVM 8.0 back-end. More details on this Intel SPMD compiler initiative via GitHub.
