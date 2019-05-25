Intel Linux Driver Wiring Up Support So Skylake+ Display Engine Can Utilize eDRAM
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 May 2019 at 07:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
A possible optimization being worked on for the Intel Linux graphics driver is allowing the eLLC (eDRAM) of Iris Pro Graphics on Skylake hardware and newer to support caching of the display buffers.

Beginning with Skylake, the eLLC/eDRAM found on the chips with Iris Pro graphics can allow the display engine to utilize that high performance memory. Patches originally published last month for the Intel DRM kernel driver allow for the display engine to utilize that eLLC/eDRAM memory and to provide write-back caching of display buffers. This change doesn't affect earlier Haswell/Broadwell chips with the eDRAM.

But as for any real-world impact for performance or power, it has yet to be benchmarked in full, though good that Intel continues working on these architectural optimizations.

The details from this mailing list post.
