Experimental Patches For Using SIMD32 Fragment Shaders With Intel's Linux Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 October 2018 at 10:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Existing Intel graphics hardware already supports SIMD32 fragment shaders and the Intel open-source Linux graphics driver has supported this mode for months, but it hasn't been enabled. That though is in the process of changing.

Since June the Intel Mesa driver's fragment shader code has supported the SIMD32 mode supported by the past number of generations of Intel graphics hardware, but it hasn't actually been turned on. That enabling wasn't done over not having the heuristics in place for determining when to enable it over the other code paths.

Intel developer Toni Lönnberg has posted a set of seven patches today providing some SIMD32 selection heuristics for the Intel Mesa driver. The heuristics are not complete but enough so that an Intel customer is happy with their performance out of their environment before having a proper solution in place. The SIMD32 handling in its current form is based on the number of enabled MRTs, number of grouped texture fetches, and the instruction count ratio between SIMD16 and SIMD32 modes.

When testing with Intel Broxton hardware, the biggest benefit was found in the GLBench5 ALU2 test case where performance is up by 38%. But there are a number of regressions in this current SIMD32 code that leds some tests like the GLBenchmark fill test degrading performance by about 7%.

The patches in their current form add a INTEL_DEBUG=heur32 environment variable switch for enabling the SIMD32 selection heuristics. These experimental patches were posted a short time ago to the Mesa list.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Vulkan Driver Is Working On A NIR Cache
Intel Whiskey Lake Support Formally Added To Mesa 18.3
Intel Launches Its 9th Gen Coffeelake-S CPUs Led By The Core i9 9900K
Intel Is Having Great Success With Their Open-Source Sound Firmware
Proposed Changes To Intel GPU Top Would Make It A More Useful Utility
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Working Towards 5K+ Display Support With VESA DSC
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero