Intel SGX Linux Support Bits Revved For A Twenty-Second Time
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 September 2019 at 06:47 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
The Software Guard Extensions (SGX) support for the Linux kernel around the memory enclaves continues to be worked on by the open-source Intel team and is now up to their twenty-second revision but it's not clear that this code is ready yet for the upcoming Linux 5.4 cycle.

Intel has worked an excruciatingly long time on these Linux patches with the v21 patches having come out in mid-July. Now at the start of September is v22 for these patches that provide support for hardware-protected/encrypted memory regions with SGX enclaves.

This Intel SGX bring-up in Linux and supporting the Memory Encryption Engine has been going on since shortly after the first Skylake CPUs surfaced where these processors introduced the initial support for Software Guard Extensions.

Some kernel developers have been apprehensive to the patches at least in their earlier form and there have been various SGX attack vectors / vulnerabilities to be exposed over the years, but it looks like eventually these patches will get in with Intel's persistence. However, given the Linux 5.4 merge window is expected in just over one week's time while next week is the Linux Kernel Summit that will limit the bandwidth of upstream kernel developers to review the 24 patches (5k+ lines of code), I'd wager that it won't land until at least Linux 5.5.

The Intel SGX Foundations v22 patches have a lot of fixes and a lot of internal code restructuring to make the SGX implementation more robust. More details via this patch series.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Core i9 9900KS Releasing In October With All-Core 5GHz Turbo
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Preparing NN Integer Mode Scaling
Intel Begins Setting Up Driver Mappings For Classic vs. Gallium3D OpenGL Linux Drivers
Intel Gen 12 Graphics Bringing "Display State Buffer" Engine
Intel's Open-Source Graphics Driver Lands Another Icelake/Gen11 Performance Optimization
Linux Kernel Clearing Up Intel CPU Names With Proliferation Of Different Cores
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Fairphone 3 Pre-Orders Begin For Ethical Smartphone With Better Specs Than The Librem 5