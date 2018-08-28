Intel's 13 Patches For SGX Linux Support See Their 13th Revision

One of the features sadly not making it into the in-development Linux 4.19 kernel is the support for Intel's SGX -- the Software Guard Extensions.
Intel Software Guard Extensions allow for allocating "enclaves" or private regions of memory for secure computing, DRM, and other purposes. SGX support was introduced to Intel CPUs with Skylake while the Linux support has remained a work-in-progress.
Published yesterday was the 13th revision of these kernel patches for supporting Intel SGX1 within the Linux kernel. This latest patch revision has various fixes and code improvements over the earlier versions of the code. Those interested in seeing this latest four thousand lines of code can do so via the kernel mailing list while waiting to see if this code will be ready for the Linux 4.20~5.0 release.
From the compiler side, GCC added SGX support earlier this year for GCC8.
