Intel Updates Roadmap For Arc Graphics, Sapphire Rapids, Falcon Shores
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 February 2022 at 11:38 AM EST. 7 Comments
INTEL --
As part of Intel's Investor Meeting today, the company provided an updated technical roadmap with some interesting bits of information.

Highlights of today's public roadmap update include:

- Intel plans to have Arc Graphics "Alchemist" graphics cards for desktops in Q2 while workstation discrete graphics cards are expected in Q3.

- Architecture work has already begun for Celestial, their planned ultra-enthusiast offering.

- Sapphire Rapids Xeon processors with HBM memory are said to deliver a 2.8x generational improvement over Xeon 3rd Gen Ice Lake Sapphire Rapids with HBM for CFD is said to be 2.8x faster than "competing solutions".

- Ponte Vecchio is on track for delivering for the Aurora supercomputer later this year.

- Arctic Sound M will have a hardware-based AV1 video encoder.

- Falcon Shores is a new architecture bringing x86 and Xe Graphics together in a single socket. Falcon Shores is expected for 2024 with a 5x performance-per-Watt improvement, 5x greater compute density, and 5x memory capacity and bandwidth improvement.

More details on today's announcements at Intel.com.
