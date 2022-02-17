Intel Updates Roadmap For Arc Graphics, Sapphire Rapids, Falcon Shores

As part of Intel's Investor Meeting today, the company provided an updated technical roadmap with some interesting bits of information.
Highlights of today's public roadmap update include:
- Intel plans to have Arc Graphics "Alchemist" graphics cards for desktops in Q2 while workstation discrete graphics cards are expected in Q3.
- Architecture work has already begun for Celestial, their planned ultra-enthusiast offering.
- Sapphire Rapids Xeon processors with HBM memory are said to deliver a 2.8x generational improvement over Xeon 3rd Gen Ice Lake Sapphire Rapids with HBM for CFD is said to be 2.8x faster than "competing solutions".
- Ponte Vecchio is on track for delivering for the Aurora supercomputer later this year.
- Arctic Sound M will have a hardware-based AV1 video encoder.
- Falcon Shores is a new architecture bringing x86 and Xe Graphics together in a single socket. Falcon Shores is expected for 2024 with a 5x performance-per-Watt improvement, 5x greater compute density, and 5x memory capacity and bandwidth improvement.
More details on today's announcements at Intel.com.
