Raptor Lake P Lands In Mesa For Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Linux Drivers

Along with the Raptor Lake P Linux kernel graphics driver support that should work its way to mainline for the v5.19 cycle, merged to Mesa 22.2 today is the Raptor Lake P bits for the Intel OpenGL / Vulkan drivers.With Mesa already having landed Raptor Lake S support and both RPL-S / RPL-P just an extension of the existing driver code paths for Alder Lake and other Gen12 class graphics, the Mesa enablement for Raptor Lake P is minimal. There are just six new PCI IDs added for Raptor Lake P (0xa720, 0xa721, 0xa7a0, 0xa7a1, 0xa7a8, and 0xa7a9) and then the device information that indicates Raptor Lake P has Gen12/GFX12 features and Display13 capabilities.The enablement is minimal with just a dozen lines of new code for the PCI ID / platform additions. As such besides being in Mesa 22.2-devel for next quarter's feature release, this patch is also marked for back-porting so should appear in the Mesa 22.1 series coming out next month and the current Mesa 22.0 stable series.

Raptor Lake P will be the "performance thin and light laptops" succeeding Alder Lake P later this year or early next year. With this Mesa support and what should be in Linux 5.19, the Raptor Lake P support from the open-source graphics side with "ANV" Vulkan and "Iris" Gallium3D appears good to go while we'll see if any other Raptor Lake related graphics features get introduced over the weeks/months ahead. It's good and continues Intel's tradition of seeing this integrated graphics support out publicly and in mainline well ahead of the processors launching -- in turn should be found out-of-the-box by the time the autumn Linux distributions roll around.