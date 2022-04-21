Raptor Lake P Lands In Mesa For Intel's OpenGL/Vulkan Linux Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 April 2022 at 06:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Along with the Raptor Lake P Linux kernel graphics driver support that should work its way to mainline for the v5.19 cycle, merged to Mesa 22.2 today is the Raptor Lake P bits for the Intel OpenGL / Vulkan drivers.

With Mesa already having landed Raptor Lake S support and both RPL-S / RPL-P just an extension of the existing driver code paths for Alder Lake and other Gen12 class graphics, the Mesa enablement for Raptor Lake P is minimal. There are just six new PCI IDs added for Raptor Lake P (0xa720, 0xa721, 0xa7a0, 0xa7a1, 0xa7a8, and 0xa7a9) and then the device information that indicates Raptor Lake P has Gen12/GFX12 features and Display13 capabilities.

The enablement is minimal with just a dozen lines of new code for the PCI ID / platform additions. As such besides being in Mesa 22.2-devel for next quarter's feature release, this patch is also marked for back-porting so should appear in the Mesa 22.1 series coming out next month and the current Mesa 22.0 stable series.


Raptor Lake P will be the "performance thin and light laptops" succeeding Alder Lake P later this year or early next year. With this Mesa support and what should be in Linux 5.19, the Raptor Lake P support from the open-source graphics side with "ANV" Vulkan and "Iris" Gallium3D appears good to go while we'll see if any other Raptor Lake related graphics features get introduced over the weeks/months ahead. It's good and continues Intel's tradition of seeing this integrated graphics support out publicly and in mainline well ahead of the processors launching -- in turn should be found out-of-the-box by the time the autumn Linux distributions roll around.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Alder Lake Performance Fix To Be Backported To Linux 5.15 LTS
New Intel TSX Fixes For The Linux Kernel Queue Up, Forces Off TSX "Development Mode"
Intel Adding Linux Idle Driver Support For Alder Lake
Intel Raptor Lake P Linux Graphics Driver Support Being Prepared
The State Of Open-Source Firmware / Coreboot On Intel Tiger Lake
Intel Prepares To Enable Intel Arc DG2/Alchemist Compute Support On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Oracle Releases Solaris 11.4 "CBE" Free For Open-Source Developers / Non-Production Use
Fedora Planning To Introduce Major Package Management Changes Next Year
Sony Contributes ~73%+ Performance Improvement For exFAT Linux Driver
Google Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With A Qt Back-End
GNU C Library Dropping Various SSSE3 Optimized Code Paths
Box86 0.2.6 / Box64 0.1.8 Released With Working Steam & Steam Play On Non-x86 CPUs
LXQt 1.1 Released With XDG Desktop Portal Integration, Other New Features
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware