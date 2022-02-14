Intel Raptor Lake Audio Support Being Added To Linux 5.18
For Intel's Raptor Lake as the successor to Alder Lake that is due out later this year, Linux 5.17 begins bringing up support for it while with Linux 5.18 more enablement work is landing.

Linux 5.17 brought the initial graphics support for the continuing Gen12-based graphics to be found with Raptor Lake S. Other Raptor Lake PCI IDs were also added in for that current kernel cycle. Linux 5.18 is bringing more Raptor Lake enablement with the latest worth mentioning is audio support.

Queued up in the sound subsystem's "for-next" Git branch is adding Raptor Lake support to the Intel HDA driver. The Raptor Lake audio support also includes for HDMI audio.

Enabling Raptor Lake audio though isn't all that special with it just being another case of adding in new IDs.... It's still all the same driver logic paths being followed since Skylake. Nevertheless, with Linux 5.18 Raptor Lake audio will be ready thanks to that patch getting picked up into sound for-next prior to the weekend.
