Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 January 2018 at 05:18 AM EST. 9 Comments
Kicking off CES 2018, Intel launched their new CPUs featuring integrated Radeon Vega M Graphics.

Back in early November Intel confirmed the rumors of an upcoming Intel CPU with Vega graphics and HBM2 memory.

Today Intel has released the first of these products targeting notebooks, mini PCs, and 2-in-1s. There initially are two lines both featuring 8th Gen Cores. One lines features Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with an overall TDP of 65 Watts and the other features Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics at a 100W TDP and is unlocked.

It will be quite exciting to see these Core i7 8809G, i7 8709G, i7 8705G, and i8305G parts with their Kaby Lake cores and Radeon graphics. The Kabylake processors are all quad core / eight thread designs and CPU turbo frequencies that go up near and above 4GHz. The Vega M GH graphics have 24 compute units and a 1063MHz base clock while the Vega M GL graphics have 20 compute units and a 931MHz base clock.

Of course, I'll be excited to benchmark them in the near future. It will be interesting to see the graphics stack make-up on Linux if it will be playing nicely with the AMDGPU+RadeonSI stack or if significant modifications will be needed...

More details at newsroom.intel.com.
