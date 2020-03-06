Intel's Linux Driver Sees Async Flipping Patches For Better Performance

The latest Intel Linux graphics driver optimization being worked on is asynchronous page-flipping.
Currently when running full-screen Linux games at the display's native panel resolution, an extra blit is being done per-frame prior to the page-flip. But with the asynchronous page flipping support, that per-frame blit can be avoided to in turn help with the performance.
No Intel graphics performance numbers were shared as part of this patch series.
These async flipping patches are currently under a "request for comments" flag but hopefully it will prove reliable and merged to the Linux kernel, ideally as soon as Linux 5.7, as yet another optimization for Intel's Linux graphics stack.
1 Comment