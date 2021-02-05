Intel On Their 11th Gen H35 Processors: "Fastest Single-Threaded Laptop Performance"

Intel sent out a news release on Thursday proclaiming their new 11th Gen H35 "Tiger Lake H" processors deliver the "fastest single-threaded laptop performance" thanks to the Core i7 11375H delivering up to 5GHz turbo frequencies.Intel's news release compares the new Core i7 11375H Tiger Lake processor against their existing parts and then the now-prior generation AMD Ryzen 4800HS / 4900H parts. There isn't a comparison to the brand new AMD Ryzen 5000 "Cezanne" high-end mobile processors but with a 5GHz turbo frequency they feel comfortable calling Tiger Lake H as providing the fastest single-threaded laptop performance. The Core i7 11375H is a quad-core CPU with Hyper Threading and has a 3.3GHz base clock (or 3.0GHz TDP-down frequency) and 5.0GHz Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Frequency. This Tiger Lake H CPU offers Intel Xe Graphics with 96 EUs and supports DDR4-3200 / LPDDR4x-4267.The test used by Intel were SPECrate 2017_int_base on Windows and then some standalone numbers with various games. Those interested can find Intel's news byte at newsroom.intel.com

It will be interesting though to see how Tiger Lake H competes with the flagship AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors that offer significant uplift over the Ryzen 4000 series. Of course, Intel was only talking about single-threaded performance in this news release with AMD easily taking the cake when it comes to multi-threaded performance with this flagship H35 CPU being just a quad-core processor.As far as AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile Linux benchmarks, I am very eager for testing and plan to buy a Cezanne laptop for testing as soon as finding one available... (As usual, with most laptop vendors not that interested in Linux, I am usually forced to buy the interesting models for testing.) So stay tuned for plenty of single and multi-threaded benchmarks.