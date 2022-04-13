Intel Prepares To Enable Intel Arc DG2/Alchemist Compute Support On Linux

While every few days it seems like we are writing about new DG2/Alchemist graphics code being prepared for the Linux kernel or related components like Mesa -- and it's been something going on for many months now -- knowing the actual working state of Intel Arc Graphics on Linux hasn't been exactly clear given no formal announcements/communication out of Intel yet as to Linux support expectations / version requirements and not yet having any hardware access. While much of the graphics support has been squared away for Intel Arc DG2/Alchemist as covered in prior articles, it turns out the compute support is still settling but there is now a patch series pending for actually exposing it.A patch series posted today gets the compute support exposed to Linux user-space with various kernel driver changes, actually exposing the Compute Command Streamer (CCS) engines for Xe_HP software development vehicle and DG2, and various workarounds necessary for proper GPU compute support.



Only with a set of patches sent out today is Intel's Linux kernel graphics driver being prepared to enable compute engine support for DG2 (Alchemist). This should then appear in a released Linux kernel this summer assuming the support is ready to go in time for v5.19.So if you happen to find like Intel Arc A-Series Mobile Graphics, there may be a bit of a wait on the Linux GPU compute support being ready.