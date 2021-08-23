Intel Revs Linux Patches Yet Again For Per-Client GPU Statistics

Going on three years now there have been proposed patches for allowing per-client GPU engine statistics for being able to show on a per-game/application level how many resources across 3D/blitting/video engines are being consumed. The patches continue to be revised but sadly will be missing out on the imminent Linux 5.15 kernel merge window.
That per-client GPU statistics reporting has been revised on and off again over the past three years for exposing this useful information to user-space so tools can be adapted for nicely reporting it to Linux users.
More recently the Intel open-source engineers involved have been working on aiming to make it a DRM driver standard that the exposed format can be used across supported Direct Rendering Manager drivers for exposing the per-client metrics to user-space so that utilities will be able to work nicely across drivers.
Out this Monday are the latest patches and largely the same before. This latest spin is just re-basing the patches against the latest upstream Intel DRM graphics driver state plus updating some of the documentation around this proposed common specification.
It's too late to see it get into DRM-Next now ahead of the 5.15 cycle, but maybe we'll finally see it for Linux 5.16...
