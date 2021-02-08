Intel "Protected Xe Path" Code Updated For Hardware-Protected GPU Sessions
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 8 February 2021 at 07:28 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel PXP -- Protected Xe Path -- is a means of hardware-protected sessions for graphics clients on Gen12 / Xe Graphics. The support code for enabling PXP with their open-source Linux driver stack was updated this past week.

While it's still under a "request for comments" flag and too late for possibly seeing it come with the soon-to-open Linux 5.12 merge window, this Intel PXP functionality is moving along and will be important for Xe server GPUs in public cloud type deployments where protected sessions are desirable for better segregation between shared resources.

Back in November we reported on the original patches surfacing for Intel Protected Xe Path that with Gen12 and later allows for hardware-encrypted video memory and a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for protecting PXP sessions from other clients. PXP supports dealing with encrypted planes as well. With PXP is also PAVP for providing protected audio/video playback. The PAVP functionality leverages the Intel Management Engine Interface (MEI) and again could play an important role for secure media handling in the cloud or other shared environments.

Hitting the mailing list on Saturday were the latest PXP patches still under an RFC flag. These latest PXP patches have seen a sizable rework compared to the prior code published by another Intel open-source engineer.

These latest PXP patches are still being settled and need to undergo further testing but presumably will get buttoned up for a later Linux kernel release this year. While Intel PXP seems engineered for their discrete graphics offerings, Protected Xe Path does work for integrated Gen12 graphics as well for those interested.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.12 To Move Ahead In Phasing Out Support For Outdated Intel MIDs
Intel On Their 11th Gen H35 Processors: "Fastest Single-Threaded Laptop Performance"
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
Intel Working On A VirtIO DMA-BUF Driver For Multi-GPUs, Virtualized Environments
Intel's Open-Source Embree Ray-Tracing Library Wins An Academy Award
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD FreeSync HDMI Patch Appearing For Their Open-Source Linux Driver
LibreOffice 7.1 "Community" Edition Released
Linux Patches Look To Restrict Modules From Poking Certain Registers, Using Select Instructions
Fedora Preparing To Switch To Intel's Modern "Sound Open Firmware" Audio Driver
GNOME 40 Approaches Its UI Freeze, Easy Means To Start Testing It
Intel Linux Driver Patches Yield 10~63% Faster Performance For Select Gen12/TGL GPUs
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now Works Atop NVIDIA's Linux Driver
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch