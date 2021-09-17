Intel's PSH ISHTP Driver Readied On Linux For Systems Wanting To Forego A Traditional EC

It looks like Intel's ISHTP_ECLITE driver will be ready for mainlining in Linux 5.16 as a driver for newer systems skipping out on a traditional embedded control (EC) and instead using this EC-like IP as part of their Programmable Service Engine subsystem.
This driver allows accessing the Intel Programmable Service Engine (PSE) using the Integrated Sensor Hub Transport Protocol (ISHTP) beginning with Intel's Elkhart Lake platform.
The Programmable Service Engine provides an "EC lite" for hardware platforms not using a discrete embedded controller. This new Linux driver in turn supports the ISHTP ECLite functionality and gets battery, thermal, and USB Type-C data from the subsystem.
On its v4 rev, the driver patch now is on its way through the platform drivers x86 process and should be appearing in mainline next cycle.
