Coreboot Merges Support For Intel's Arm-Based PSE Offload Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 27 January 2022 at 05:23 AM EST. 1 Comment
COREBOOT --
As of yesterday Intel's contributed Programmable Services Engine "PSE" support has been merged into mainline Coreboot for supporting this Arm-based dedicated offload engine found within select Intel processors.

The Intel Programmable Services Engine (PSE) is initially found in Elkhart Lake and from the hardware side is an Arm Cortex-M7 micro-controller. The PSE can be used for a variety of tasks while the latest description of it in the Coreboot code describes it as, "independent, low-DMIPS computing and low-speed I/Os for IoT applications, plus dedicated services for real-time computing and time-sensitive synchronization."


With Elkhart Lake the Programmable Services Engine can be used for out-of-band device management, network proxy, EC-Lite functionality, and Intel Sensor Hub support too.

This commit implements the initial Intel PSE support in the codebase with the current focus on the Elkhart Lake platform. After that initial commit was also another patch providing PSE TSN (Time Sensitive Networking) support for the Ethernet controller capabilities.


Previously developers called on Intel to open-source the PSE firmware required for using this dedicated offload engine. Unfortunately, as of writing, the PSE firmware still appears to be a closed-source/binary-only firmware component.
1 Comment
Related News
Another ASRock Sandy Bridge / Ivy Bridge Motherboard Ported To Open-Source Coreboot
Open-Source Firmware Conference 2021 Videos Now Available
Libreboot 20211122 Rebases Against Newer Coreboot, Drops "Very Bloated" TianoCore
Star Labs StarBook Mk V Support Upstreamed In Coreboot
Coreboot 4.15 Released With New System76 Laptops, More ASUS Motherboards
A Number Of System76 Laptop Coreboot Ports Reach Mainline
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
A Look At Alder Lake Against Older CPUs Going Back To Sandy Bridge, Kaveri
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features
Nintendo GameCube / Wii / Wii U Get Real-Time Clock Driver With Linux 5.17
X.Org Foundation May Find A New Organization To Join