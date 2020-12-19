Intel Platform Monitoring Technology Is Supported By Linux 5.11
After undergoing review the past several months, Intel's Platform Monitoring Technology (PMT) is merged with the Linux 5.11 kernel.

Platform Monitoring Technology is hardware telemetry initially exposed with Tiger Lake hardware. This hardware telemetry is driven by customer demand and isn't about reporting hardware data back to Intel but rather collecting data on hardware internally within organizations and making it easier to manage. PMT currently supports Telemetry, Watcher (hardware sampling/tracing), and Crashlog components for various use-cases within organizations.

Information collected by Intel PMT is exposed to user-space in an XML format that various utilities can then be consumed in a unified manner. Much of the information is currently exposed via other means but with Intel PMT the hope is to have it more unified and easily consumed by these tools and in turn making the management easier by admins at large organizations and in data centers. There is initial support within Tiger Lake while we have already seen related patches enabling it for Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" as well as Alder Lake.

We saw one piece of the Platform Monitoring Technology merged with the x86-platform-drivers material earlier this week while now the rest has come with the MFD pull request.

The MFD pull request has the Intel Platform Monitoring Technology support and various drivers added after narrowly missing the Linux 5.10 cycle this autumn.
