Intel PECI Submitted As Part Of Char/Misc Changes For Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 March 2022 at 01:44 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
After being years in development, the Intel PECI subsystem is landing for the Linux 5.18 kernel.

Intel's Platform Environment Control Interface (PECI) with this Linux kernel support is for exposing the PECI interface between the CPU and baseboard management controllers (BMCs) and other platform management devices on Intel server platforms. This Intel PECI Linux code supports Xeon E5/E7 v3, Xeon E5/E7 v4, and Xeon Scalable CPUs.

As part of the PECI subsystem bring-up for Linux 5.18, there is the core infrastructure, an ASpeed controller driver for use with AST2400/AST2500/AST2600 BMC SoCs, and CPU and memory module temperature sensor drivers. The peci-cputemp driver is able to expose the current die and DTS temperatures, fan temperature target, the throttle temperature, and the maximum junction temperature. The peci-dimmtemp driver exposes the temperature sensor on DIMM readings that are accessible via PECI.


This PECI addition to the mainline Linux kernel will be principally useful when building a Linux kernel for BMCs on Intel platforms such as with OpenBMC.

The PECI code was sent in today as part of the char/misc changes for the Linux 5.18 merge window. This pull also has various updates for the Intel-owned Habana Labs driver code for these AI accelerators.

On the other side of the table, Linux 5.18 is also adding the AMD HSMP driver for the Host System Management Port on EPYC server platforms.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Launches The Core i9 12900KS At Up To 5.5GHz Alder Lake
Intel CET Indirect Branch Tracking Submitted For Linux 5.18
Intel IGC 1.0.10713 Adds Ray-Tracing Support
Intel + Microsoft Contribute "SIOV" I/O Virtualization Spec To Open Compute Project
Intel Hardware Feedback Interface "HFI" Driver Submitted For Linux 5.18
Intel Adds A Tiny OpenCL Compiler To Mesa 22.1 For Their Vulkan Ray-Tracing Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 Released - Built Atop Debian 11
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Tesla FSD Chip Added To Upstream Linux 5.18 Along With The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W