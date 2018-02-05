~80 Patches Are Left For Having Intel i965 SPIR-V Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 February 2018 at 09:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
In addition to Igalia developers being at FOSDEM 2018 to talk about their work on Chromium porting for Wayland, Alejandro Piñeiro of this Spain consulting firm talked about their contributions towards SPIR-V support within Mesa and particularly for the Intel i965 OpenGL driver.

As covered last week when Khronos launched the OpenGL 4.6 Adopters Program, there is the Intel driving advertising GL 4.6 albeit a majority of the patches for completing support for this latest OpenGL specification remain out-of-tree. Similar to RadeonSI, a bulk of the SPIR-V support for the OpenGL drivers has yet to be merged to mainline.

For those not familiar with the ARB_gl_spirv extension and the related OpenGL/SPIR-V work for better OpenGL/Vulkan interoperability, the PDF slide deck by this Igalia developer will probably interest you. For those up to date on your Phoronix reading, the overview doesn't add too much.

The developers still need to do more testing of their code, work on a GLSL to SPIR-V back-end, and more. Right now the set of patches by Igalia and Intel developers is about 80 patches in total. For getting them upstream they plan on sending them in small batches until all of the work is completed.

Hopefully we will see OpenGL 4.6 for RadeonSI/Intel in time for Mesa 18.1 next quarter, but it remains to be seen if all of these big additions will be upstreamed in time -- stay tuned to Phoronix to find out.
