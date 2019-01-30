Intel's Mesa Driver Nearing OpenGL 4.6 With Final SPIR-V Additions Under Review
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 January 2019 at 04:19 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
As some other exciting Linux graphics news today alongside NVIDIA rolling out G-SYNC Compatible support for Linux, the Intel Mesa OpenGL driver could soon finally achieve OpenGL 4.6 compliance with the mainline code.

OpenGL 4.6 is well over one year old but none of the current Mesa drivers have supported this latest revision due to being held up by the ARB_gl_spirv and ARB_spirv_extensions that are big additions in allowing for SPIR-V ingestion as part of some Vulkan interoperability. This has been a big undertaking for both Intel as well as the RadeonSI driver stack, but at least for the Intel team, they have the finish line in sight.

Alejandro Piñeiro of consulting firm Igalia sent out the final patch series needed for enabling ARB_gl_spirv and ARB_spirv_extensions for the driver and in turn enabling OpenGL 4.6.

The Igalia developer commented on the mailing list, "we reached a point where we consider our development branch good enough to enable both extensions on i965, so we preferred to send the full series, instead of keeping sending subseries of specific sub-features. As a collateral effect of enabling both extensions we can also expose OpenGL 4.6 on i965."

The big patch series is now under review on Gitlab. It's too late for Mesa 19.0 that entered its feature freeze yesterday, but hopefully we will see this OpenGL 4.6 open-source Intel support materialize in time for Mesa 19.1.0, which should be out in May. Also, hopefully the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL 4.6 support isn't too far behind.

Outside of open-source/Mesa, the NVIDIA Linux driver and the Radeon Software "PRO" drivers have been supporting OpenGL 4.6 since shortly after the summer 2017 spec launch.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Valleyview & Cherry Trail Hardware Likely To See Fastboot Flipped On
Intel's Linux Driver Stack Continues Getting Plumbed For FP16 Visuals / Wide Color Gamut
Linux 5.1 Picking Up Intel Coffeelake GVT, More Icelake IDs Added
Intel's Initial Open-Source, LLVM-Based SYCL Compiler Is Now Available
Intel Linux WiFi Driver Seeing Support For The 22260 "Cyclone Peak", Other New Cards
Intel Could Finally Be Ready To Enable Fastboot By Default For Skylake & Newer
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons