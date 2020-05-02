Intel's OpenCL Intercept Layer Sees First Release In Two Years
Intel's OpenCL Intercept Layer remains focused on debugging and analyzing OpenCL application performance across platforms. It hadn't seen a new release, however, in two years but that changed last month.

In April there was the release of the Intel OpenCL Intercept Layer 2.2.2, which may not reflect much from the version number but comes with two years worth of changes. New to the release is a cliloader utility to simplify installation and usage of this layer, fixes for operating on ARM Linux environments, Android support fixes, the ability to dump and disassemble ISA kernel binaries, collecting more performance counters on Intel hardware, hint support for command queues, logging improvements, better Chrome tracing abilities, and other changes.

OpenCL Intercept Layer 2.2.2 officially supports up through OpenCL 2.2 on Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android. More details on this OpenCL debugging open-source implementation from Intel via GitHub.

Landing within the OpenCL-Intercept-Layer since that release is also early tracing support and handling for the newly released OpenCL 3.0. We still are waiting for Intel's open-source Compute Runtime to be updated from OpenCL 2.2 to OpenCL 3.0, but that hopefully won't take too much longer.
