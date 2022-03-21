Intel Adds A Tiny OpenCL Compiler To Mesa 22.1 For Their Vulkan Ray-Tracing Code
Intel has added a little OpenCL C compiler binary to Mesa 22.1 today in the latest development code-base.

Mesa 22.1 is adding intel_clc for compiling OpenCL sources, this isn't related to Gallium3D Clover or the recent "Rusticl" OpenCL implementation in Rust for Mesa. Intel's primary OpenCL compute support is provided as part of their open-source Compute-Runtime that also provides oneAPI Level Zero support.

The purpose of intel_clc is for compiling OpenCL C code that will be used for building acceleration structures for their Vulkan ray-tracing implementation. The Intel CLC compiler tool is limited to Intel GFX12.5 hardware and newer and only supports a subset of relevant extensions necessary for their intended workflow. The intel-clc compiler emits SPIR-V that is then consumed by the Intel ANV driver.

Intel has been working a lot on Vulkan ray-tracing for their open-source ANV driver over the past year ahead of Intel Arc discrete graphics processors coming to market with hardware ray-tracing support.

See this merge request that had been open for the past five months but as of this morning has landed in Mesa 22.1.
