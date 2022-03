Intel Adds A Tiny OpenCL Compiler To Mesa 22.1 For Their Vulkan Ray-Tracing Code

Intel has added a little OpenCL C compiler binary to Mesa 22.1 today in the latest development code-base.Mesa 22.1 is adding intel_clc for compiling OpenCL sources, this isn't related to Gallium3D Clover or the recent "Rusticl" OpenCL implementation in Rust for Mesa . Intel's primary OpenCL compute support is provided as part of their open-source Compute-Runtime that also provides oneAPI Level Zero support.The purpose of intel_clc is for compiling OpenCL C code that will be used for building acceleration structures for their Vulkan ray-tracing implementation. The Intel CLC compiler tool is limited to Intel GFX12.5 hardware and newer and only supports a subset of relevant extensions necessary for their intended workflow. The intel-clc compiler emits SPIR-V that is then consumed by the Intel ANV driver.Intel has been working a lot on Vulkan ray-tracing for their open-source ANV driver over the past year ahead of Intel Arc discrete graphics processors coming to market with hardware ray-tracing support.See this merge request that had been open for the past five months but as of this morning has landed in Mesa 22.1.