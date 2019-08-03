Intel's NEO OpenCL run-time stack has been living by the "release early, release often" mantra with continuing to see frequent new updates for this OpenCL stack.
Intel OpenCL 19.30.13641 was released on Friday with yet more changes to this increasingly competitive compute stack that provides OpenCL 2.1 support for the vast majority of recent generations of Intel graphics hardware on Linux.
This new Intel OpenCL release introduces Elkhart Lake platform support, the forthcoming server SoCs succeeding Denverton. Elkhart Lake SoCs are not expected until next year for these 10nm chips and they will ice Icelake-like Gen11 graphics. We've seen the rest of the Intel Linux graphics stack getting plumbed for Elkhart Lake while now their OpenCL bits are the latest seeing this enablement.
The Intel OpenCL stack also provides an API to query the number of slices, support for unrestricted buffer sizes, new flags to control sharings / device enqueues, and other changes. More details on this Intel OpenCL Linux update over on GitHub.
